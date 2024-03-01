OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OPKO Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday.

OPKO Health Stock Up 1.5 %

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,999,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,599,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,393,015 shares of company stock worth $7,041,069 over the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

