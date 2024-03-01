Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $131.01 million and $10.07 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00015246 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00016383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001431 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,576.63 or 0.99948039 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00181940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008321 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13250211 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $11,526,343.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

