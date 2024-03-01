OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $14.37 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,376,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,238,000 after acquiring an additional 453,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,538,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,754 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

