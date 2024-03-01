Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,021 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $45,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

