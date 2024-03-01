Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

OMI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

NYSE OMI opened at $24.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $492,300. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,795,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 278.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 510,596 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

