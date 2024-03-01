Owens & Minor’s (OMI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NYSE:OMI opened at $24.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $492,300. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

