Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $9.38 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Oxen has a market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $8,798.35 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,593.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00134745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.12 or 0.00503437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00047717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.00221723 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00134165 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,920,320 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

