Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of PPBI opened at $22.86 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $32.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,084,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,267,000 after purchasing an additional 98,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,437,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,292,000 after acquiring an additional 60,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,153,000 after acquiring an additional 406,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

