Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pampa Energía from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of PAM opened at $42.08 on Monday. Pampa Energía has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

