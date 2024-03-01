Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 317,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after buying an additional 123,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $87.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

