Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PARA

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.