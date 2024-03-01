Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.84.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,286,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,058,000 after buying an additional 626,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after buying an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

