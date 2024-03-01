Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04, Zacks reports. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of 7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARAA stock opened at 21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of 18.12. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of 13.40 and a 52 week high of 27.23.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on PARAA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 1,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.