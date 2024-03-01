Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PKI. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.69.

TSE:PKI opened at C$43.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.27. The company has a market cap of C$7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$27.50 and a 52-week high of C$47.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total transaction of C$1,515,618.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total transaction of C$1,515,618.00. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

