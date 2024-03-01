Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121,953 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $32,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235 in the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $230.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day moving average is $172.69.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.