Pearson’s (PSON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.37) to GBX 965 ($12.24) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,105 ($14.02).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 996.20 ($12.64) on Friday. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 749.40 ($9.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,015.50 ($12.88). The firm has a market cap of £6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,490.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 961.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 924.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 941 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £2,145.48 ($2,721.31). 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

