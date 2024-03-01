Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd.

Peoplein Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas (Tom) Reardon purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$265,000.00 ($173,202.61). 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peoplein Company Profile

Peoplein Limited engages in the provision of workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing service in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, contracting, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

