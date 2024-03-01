Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FENG

About Phoenix New Media

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.