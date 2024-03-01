PHX Energy Services Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for PHX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for PHX Energy Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of PHX opened at C$9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.28. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.58 and a 1-year high of C$9.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$33,336.00. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

