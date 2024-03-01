Pierre Caloz Sells 9,455 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

uniQure Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 414,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 291,541 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth $823,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 831,929 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 667.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 666,696 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 390,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 192,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

