Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $32.63.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 341,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 265,577 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 161,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,460,000 after acquiring an additional 535,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.