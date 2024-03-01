Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.11.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

