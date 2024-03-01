Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Position Increased by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,442 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,739 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $1,534,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PHT stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%.

(Free Report)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.