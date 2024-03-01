Piper Sandler Raises Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $117.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.14.

MASI stock opened at $128.54 on Monday. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Masimo by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

