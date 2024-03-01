Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 20,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,409,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $41,850.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $241,800.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $76,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

