Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PLYA opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 11,054 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $92,521.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,406 shares in the company, valued at $806,918.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $92,521.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,406 shares in the company, valued at $806,918.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,539,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,409,884.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 468,376 shares of company stock worth $3,851,782 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,507,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 157,454 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 959,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 512,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 21,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,421,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,894,000 after buying an additional 461,888 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

