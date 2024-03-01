Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Set at C$4.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price target on Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian lowered shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

PLZ.UN stock opened at C$3.56 on Tuesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$4.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$392.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.67, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

