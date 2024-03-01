Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.60

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.60 and last traded at C$35.30, with a volume of 3050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PBL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Down 0.8 %

Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$955.46 million, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Stories

