Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Pool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Pool has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pool to earn $14.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Pool stock opened at $398.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. Pool has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $406.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

