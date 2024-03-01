Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reissued their market perform rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Premier’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.15.

PINC stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Premier has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,213,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,805,000 after acquiring an additional 199,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133,598 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Premier by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,787,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Premier by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,380,000 after acquiring an additional 409,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

