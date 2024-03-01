Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Raised to $38.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Primoris Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PRIM opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,630,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Primoris Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 44.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

