ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRA. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ProAssurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

PRA opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $296.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.74 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 19.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

