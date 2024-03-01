Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $89,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,054.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $235,399.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 167,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,153.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $89,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,054.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.