Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $132.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average is $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.