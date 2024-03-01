Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PTGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,123 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

