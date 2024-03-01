Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Public Storage worth $25,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 22.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,949,000 after buying an additional 451,864 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $283.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.39. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

