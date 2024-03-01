Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

