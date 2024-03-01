Pure Storage’s (PSTG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSTG. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Up 24.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.90, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.