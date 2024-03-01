Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Issued By Roth Capital

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HY. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after buying an additional 222,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,380,000 after purchasing an additional 153,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3,385.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 156,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 92,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

