Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of agilon health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

agilon health Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of AGL opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. agilon health has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,992,000 after buying an additional 3,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in agilon health by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in agilon health by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,835 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

