Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.54. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $14.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.06 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $428.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.82.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

