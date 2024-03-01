Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Lowered by Analyst

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.44 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 80.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.14%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

