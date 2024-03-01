Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Decreased by Analyst

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

