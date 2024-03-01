Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alignment Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s FY2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.66.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The firm had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,749,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

