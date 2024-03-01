Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NX stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $148,644.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $152,574.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $1,363,962. Insiders own 2.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 245,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 164,551 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 162,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

