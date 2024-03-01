Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $259.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $227.00 to $259.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Shares of PWR opened at $241.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $242.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

