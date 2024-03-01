Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 725,395 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $25,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 221,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 849,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

