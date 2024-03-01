Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 905.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,273 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.42% of Core & Main worth $27,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Core & Main by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,599,771 shares of company stock worth $2,554,400,733. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Get Our Latest Report on CNM

Core & Main Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.