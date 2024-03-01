Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $25.64 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 949.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,853 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.19% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $25,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $13,773,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 273,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 53,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

TAP opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

