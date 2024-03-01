Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $27.70 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,966 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $27,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $544.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

